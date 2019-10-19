MERRIMACK, N.H. – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary Small (Card), of Merrimack, N.H. surrounded by her loved ones on Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 94. Mary was born in Randolph, on Nov. 11, 1924, where she resided most of her life. Mary loved playing cards, going to Bingo, watching the birds outside, watching her great-great-grandkids play, and attending their sporting events.She is survived by her sister, Marjorie “Mickey” Kittredge, her brother, Alton Ranks; her daughter, Louise “Sally” Fryer, her son, James “Jim”; her granddaughter, Karen Schofield (Matthew Schofield) and Valerie Dodge (Dana Dodge); her great-grandchildren, Cassie Shea (Nick Shae), Brittney Meagher (Patrick Meagher), Tyler Schofield (Michelle Schofield), Samantha Thomas (James Thomas), and Connor Dodge; her great-great-grandchildren, Austin, Averie, Brayden, Addison, Evan, and Max.She was predeceased by her parents, Elbridge and Edna; her husbands Clyde Card and Oramandel Small; brothers, Melvin, George, Chester Ranks. her sister, Inez Taylor; and stepdaughter, Joyce Gebro.There will be a graveside service on Oct. 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Randolph Cemetery on outer Windsor Street.

