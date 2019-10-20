TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a procedure for a high ankle sprain and will miss Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

Coach Nick Saban says Tagovailoa had what’s known as a “tightrope” procedure on his right ankle Sunday. He says it’s the same injury the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up suffered in the Southeastern Conference championship game last season, just to the other ankle.

Saban predicted “a full and speedy recovery” for Tagovailoa. He was hurt in the second quarter of Alabama’s 35-13 win over Tennessee.

No. 1 Alabama has an open date before facing No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9. Tagovailoa promised teammates he’d be back for that game.

He played in the playoff semifinal game against Oklahoma last season, 28 days after his injury.

AP POLL: Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes.

Alabama remained No. 1, getting 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. Ohio State had 13 first-place votes, and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.

Ohio State and Clemson both won blowouts on the road against conference opponents. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3, and Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10.

The point margin between the No. 1 and No. 4 teams is 78, the smallest it has been this season. Alabama received 1,486 points, LSU got 1,462, Ohio State had 1,429 and Clemson had 1,408.

Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin’s first loss of the season. Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia round out the top 10, giving the Southeastern Conference five of the top 10 teams.

No. 23 Iowa State and No. 25 Wake Forest moved back into the top 25, and Missouri and Washington dropped out. Missouri was upset by Vanderbilt, and Washington lost to No. 11 Oregon.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Reserve defensive back Jamel Cook has been dismissed from the team after his arrest for domestic violence Friday.

Cook was charged with second-degree domestic violence. Coach Will Muschamp said that Cook was dismissed and that was “all I’m going to say about that.”

Cook, a redshirt junior, sat out last season after transferring from Southern California. He played in only one game this year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous