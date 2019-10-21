MONMOUTH — Audrey Fletcher and Alicen Burnham had big games for the Monmouth Academy girls soccer team.
The way the Mustangs’ defense has been playing, it was more than enough.
Fletcher and Burnham had three goals and two assists apiece as the Mustangs rolled past Lisbon 6-0 in Mountain Valley Conference action Monday afternoon. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.
Libby Clement, Alexis Trott, Kerstin Paradis, Natalie Grandahl, Alexa Allen led a Monmouth (14-0) defense that allowed only one shot on net. The Mustangs, who got a save from Emma Johnson, have allowed only three goals all season.
Sarah Haggerty made nine saves for the Greyhounds (7-7).
