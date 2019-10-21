The Waterville Public Library plans to get away with criminal mischief again this month as it hosts “Nosh & Knock Off 2019: A Librarian Scorned” — an interactive evening of mystery and magic beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the library, 73 Elm St., Waterville.

This annual fundraiser will feature some of the region’s most illustrious and remarkable theatrical talent, and a script written and directed by a local actress/author, while raising critical funds to support library programs and services, according to a news release from Waterville Creates!

Volunteer community performer from the 2018 Waterville Public Library Nosh & Knock Off entertain the crowd Photo courtesy of Waterville Creates!

This year’s mystery has been written especially for the library and this performance.

When seemingly mild-mannered librarian Debbie Decimal is found dead, her colleagues are stunned. However, as details of her mysterious relationships with the library’s resident literary characters are brought to light, Debbie’s many dark secrets are revealed. Join a collection of beloved fictional characters as they unravel the story of Debbie’s checkered past and the various reasons for why they may have wanted her dead. One thing’s for sure, no one is as innocent as they claim to be.

The cast of local community actors included:

• Doree Austin – White Rabbit

• Juli Brooks – Queen of Hearts

• Dana Bushee – Hester Prynne

• Madame Marie Cormier – Fairy Godmother

• Samantha Delorie – The Evil Queen

• Zach Dickey – Zorro

• Lisa St. Hilaire – Hildegarde, An Ugly Stepsister

• Erik Hyatt – Cupid

• Sarah Johnson – Cinderella

• Birdie Newman Katz – Mother Goose

• Alicia Nicholls – Snow Queen

• Lauren Ouellette – Debbie Decimal

• Wendi Richards – Esmerelda, An Ugly Stepsister

• Alex Slack – Dorian Gray

• Pam Smith – Lady of the Lake

• Ted Smith – Merlin

• Sandy Tomasco – Rapunzel

• Nate Towne – Zeus

Culinary delights and librations will be provided by Acadia Cakes, Amici’s Cucina, Christopher Hastings Confections, Meridians: Wine, Beer, Food, Parsonage House, Selah Tea Cafe and Shipyard Brewing Company.

Tickets cost $40 and includes a wide array of libations and refreshments throughout the evening.

This is a 21-plus event and tickets may not be available at the door because they will be sold out, according to the release.

To purchase tickets, visit wplnk19.eventbrite.com.

Donors include: Kennebec Savings Bank, Choice Wealth Advisors, Anna O’Keefe DMD, PA, GHM Insurance and Smiles for Maine Orthodontics, Day’s Jewelers and Golden Pond Wealth Management, Dan Beaulieu, MaineGeneral Medical Center, Jean Bird, Gweneth Cole, Cindy and Charlie Jacobs, Catherine Kimball, Jan and Whitney King, Anna and Brendan O’Keefe, Meg Smith, Alan Stevens and Mark Wardecker.

Donor recognition opportunities are still available. For more information, call 68002611 or email [email protected].

