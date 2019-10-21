The 2019 Seth Wescott/Franklin County Chamber Scholarship Golf Classic was held Sept. 13 at Sugarloaf Golf Club in Carrabasset Valley. The weather was far better than last year and the field was almost full, with 34 foursomes playing, according to a news release from the chamber.

The major sponsors of this event were Darling’s Family of Dealerships, Franklin Savings Bank, Dead River Company, Rob Elliott Excavation & Trucking and Skowhegan Savings Bank.

Hole sponsors were: ARC Enterprises, Ayotte’s Country Store, Home Auto, University Credit Union, Otis Federal Credit Union, Bangor Savings Bank, Valley Gas & Oil, Mountainside Realty, Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union, Kyes Insurance, A-Copi, The Bag & Kettle and One Call Contracting.

Help also was given with prizes: Hugs Italian, Calzolaio’s, Stratton Plaza, The Bag, Sugarbowl, Cape Neddick Country Club, The Homestead Kitchen, Mingo Springs Golf Course, Wilson Lake Country Club, Sugarloaf, Martindale Country Club, Waterville Country Club, Rising Tide Brewery, Belgrade Lakes Golf Club, Aroostook Valley Country Club and Sunday River Golf Club. Without the support of these sponsors the event would not be nearly as successful in raising funds for scholarships, according to the release.

The chamber supports local students continuing their education by offering scholarships to students who live in Franklin County. Last year three scholarships were offered to the following students: Marielle Pelletier, Benjamin Butterfield and Summer Ross.

Wescott supports an organization called the Level Field Fund who provides help for children who are underprivileged and want to play a sport. This fund offers scholarships for fees and for sporting gear.

This year the winning team was the Otis Federal Credit Union foursome with Cote Austin, Andrew Labrecque, Steve Maki and Steve Hamilton.

Next year the tournament will be played on Sept. 11 at Sugarloaf.

For more information, visit franklincc.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: