SKOWHEGAN — A Skowhegan man has been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury on multiple charges of drug trafficking and possession of drugs, including fentanyl and heroin.

Jason Keaten, 39, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with aggravated trafficking in a schedule W drug and possession of a schedule W drug.

The charges were aggravated because more than 6 grams of fentanyl were found in Keaten’s possession, according to police.

Deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office searched Keaten’s home the morning of Sept. 11 and found and seized needles loaded with fentanyl, a small bag of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and more than $3,000 in cash.

Keaten was also indicted on one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of criminal forfeiture.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication that there is enough evidence in a case to move forward with a trial.

Other indictments released Oct. 17:

• Scott Steward, 37, of Skowhegan, charged with one count of domestic violence assault, one count of domestic violence terrorizing and one count of domestic violence criminal threatening, which are alleged to have occurred Sept. 6. Steward was convicted of domestic violence assault Feb. 5, 2013, and March 1, 2017. He was also convicted of domestic violence criminal threatening Dec. 11, 2009.

• Christopher Guptill, 34, of Skowhegan, charged with one count of domestic violence assault, one charge of obstructing the report of a crime and one count of disorderly conduct on Sept. 30. Guptill was convicted of domestic violence assault on May 31, 2016.

• Alauna Braley, 25, of Skowhegan, charged with one count of domestic violence assault and one count of domestic terrorizing, both of which are alleged to have occurred May 28 in Skowhegan. Braley was convicted of domestic violence assault on Dec. 3, 2014.

• Elwood Gordon Jr., 51, of Madison, charged with one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer, one count of refusing to submit to arrest and one count of disorderly conduct June 5 in Madison.

• Alan Mitchell II, 33, of Skowhegan, charged with aggravated criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief and operating after suspension Sept. 14.

• Jesus Kong, 26, of Skowhegan, charged with assault and assaulting a corrections officer while in custody Aug. 25 in Madison.

• Steven Davis, 19, of Fairfield, charged with assault and assaulting a corrections officer while in custody April 25 in Madison.

• Jacob Smith, 29, of Norridgewock, charged with one count of operating after revocation after operating with a suspended license on Nov. 27, 2018. Smith has been convicted twice for operating under the influence on July 25, 2018.

• Tyler Joseph Jenness, 27, of Canaan, charged with one count of aggravated criminal trespass, three counts of assault, one count of terrorizing, one count disorderly conduct and one count of refusing to submit to arrest Sept. 2 in Canaan.

• Jamar Stones, 30, of Waterville, charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person June 23.

• Ricki Gould, 24, of Corinna, charged with eluding an officer, operating after suspension, driving to endanger and criminal speeding July 6 in Palmyra. Gould is accused of avoiding police officers that resulted in him driving at a reckless rate of speed and leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 90 mph.

• Alexander Emery, 29, of Fairfield, charged with one count of burglary, one count of theft and one count criminal mischief Aug. 22 in Fairfield.

• Justin Stevens, 28, of Skowhegan, charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, eight counts of theft and three counts of unauthorized use of property April 30 in Anson.

• Robert Tucker, 50, of Moscow, charged with three counts of burglary, six counts of theft, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and two counts of unauthorized use of property April 30 in Anson.

• Keith Brissette, 27, of Athens, charged with one count of failure to comply with duty under Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act on June 26 in Skowhegan. Brisette was convicted of unlawful sexual contact Jan. 15, 2016, and of violating sex offender registration Jan. 15, 2016, in Caribou Superior Court.

