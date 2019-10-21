LEWISTON — A Kingfield driver denied charges Monday that he struck and seriously injured a skateboarder on Route 142 in May, and then left the scene of the accident.

Isaac E. Moody, 32, of 64 High St. pleaded not guilty in 8th District Court in Lewiston to driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, each charge punishable by up to five years in prison.

Moody entered his plea in the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington while Judge Charles Dow in 8th District Court presided over the hearing, conducted via videoconferencing.

Dow set bail for $5,000 cash on both charges, which were handed up last week by a Franklin County grand jury. He said Moody may come back to court to challenge that bail.

Moody was supported by crutches while standing next to his lawyer, Ashley Perry.

Moody also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of violating the condition of release for allegedly having failed a drug test in August while out on bail on the charges related to the May 15 incident.

On that charge, Judge Dow set bail at $500. But Moody was held without bail on a motion by prosecutors that his bail be revoked because he violated the conditions of his release. A Nov. 7 hearing was set to hear arguments on that motion.

Skateboarder Daniel Brown Jr., 17, of Kingfield told the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department he was riding on the fog line heading west on Route 142 toward Kingfield Elementary School on May 15 when he saw a vehicle heading in his direction in the opposite lane and “the vehicle suddenly crossed the centerline and came right toward him,” according to a deputy’s affidavit.

Related Kingfield man indicted in collision with skateboarder

Brown suffered severe injuries and was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Moody told police he thought he had hit a dog but did not stop. He then drove home, according to the affidavit. Moody told a deputy that when he got home his girlfriend told him to go back to the scene.

When Moody returned to the scene, the deputy could see significant damage to his vehicle’s hood, windshield and roof.

Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said during Monday’s video arraignment he expected further charges stemming from the Kingfield incident.

Andrews also said criminal charges might be brought against Moody in connection with a crash in Lisbon last week.

Police said Moody was driving a Subaru east on Route 196 last Wednesday when it appeared to have crossed the centerline and struck a van.

The crash sent five people to the hospital, including Moody, his two passengers and a Lisbon couple in the van.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: