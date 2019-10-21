WATERVILLE — A South End Kids Halloween Party for those up to age 12 will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the downstairs hall of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1285, 51 Water St.

A Halloween costume contest will be held and prizes will be awarded in five categories in two age groups, 0 to 6 and 7 to 12. Pumpkin decorating and coloring contests also will be held.

The free party, a community project of the VFW, a will include snacks, games and treats.

For more information, contact Veronica Gurney, president, Post 1285 Auxiliary, at 692-3417 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: