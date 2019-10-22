HALLOWELL — Cox Memorial United Methodist Church will host its annual community-wide Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 29 Middle St.
This is a family friendly, indoor event, designed to give trick-or-treaters and their escorts a break from the cooler night temperatures by offering a place to warm up with hot chocolate and coffee as well as refreshments that have been prepared by the church members. And, of course, the church’s restroom facilities will also be available.
Both the parking lot entrance and the front entrance of the church will be open.
For more information, visit coxmemorialumc.360unite.com.
