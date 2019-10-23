The Manchester Lions recently hosted its annual Spirit of America Foundation Awards. David Worthing, vice president of the Maine State Spirit of America and chairman of the Manchester Spirit of America, presented the awards to Jack Schrader, Rebecca Pushard, Erika Shaw and Stella Lauter.

Schrader was recognized as a real hero for 53 years by donating blood. He gives blood as often as he can and has given more than 14 gallons since 1965, when he was motivated to donate blood by his brother serving in Vietnam. When he’s not donating blood, he is a ham radio operator, volunteers at the PALS cat shelter, delivers Meals on Wheels and an active member of the Manchester Historical Society, according to a news release from the lions club.

Pushard is active in the community as well as a business owner of MIKA Fit, which has both after school programs and summer programs for children. She is active at VA Togus helping veterans by fundraising and collecting donations for programs to help veterans. She has been a valuable asset to the Manchester Lions and the Manchester community in different events. She helps coordinates a V2K each year at VA Togus and holds an annual Trunk or Treat at the MIKA Parking Area where families from many communities participate in this event.

Shaw has worked tirelessly fundraising for the families with children in the community for about seven years. Having fundraisers year round enables her to fund school photos, pay lunch accounts, buy school supplies andChristmas gifts, just to name a few projects she supports. Shopping for the best deal helps make her efforts go further. Her latest endeavor is becoming a Wish Granter for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Lauter is a student at Maranacook High School. Over the past three years she has been actively volunteering for the Manchester Lions Club. Each meeting she helps prepare, serve and clean up after the suppers that are held for the club members. She also is available to help at Lions events.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: