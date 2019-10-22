OLD TOWN — Maddie Farnham and Maggie Bell each scored goals to lead the No. 6 Gardiner field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Old Town in a Class B North quarterfinal game Tuesday.

The Tigers (11-4) put forth an excellent defensive effort, led by Sada Chaisson and goalie Kassidy Collins, turning away 18 corner opportunities from the Coyotes (9-6).

Gardiner plays at No. 2 Belfast in the semifinals Saturday.

SKOWHEGAN 11, BANGOR 1: Hannah McKenney scored three goals and had an assist to lead No. 1 Skowhegan to a Class A North quarterfinal win in Skowhegan.

Taylor Furbush and Emily Reichenbach each scored two goals for Skowhegan (15-0), while Bhreagh Kennedy, Logan Wing, Brooklyn Hubbard and Alexis Michonski added scores for Skowhegan. Mackenzie McConnell had six saves to earn the shutout.

Madison Arno had the lone goal for Bangor (7-9). Mackenzie Morin had 23 saves.

