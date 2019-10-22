WATERVILLE — Zach Wiles scored just 78 seconds into the extra session to lift the Temple boys soccer team to a 2-1 overtime win against Rangeley in an East/West Conference game Tuesday.
Nathan Riportella also scored for the Bereans (8-4-2), who got a three-save performance from Josh Wiles in goal.
Kenny Thompson scored with less than four minutes remaining in regulation for Rangeley (8-4-0) to force overtime.
WATERVILLE 2, LEAVITT 1: The Purple Panthers scored twice in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and earn the KVAC victory Monday in Waterville.
Taylor Bilecki and Chase Daigle scored the goals for Waterville (7-7-0). Aiden Tavares made two saves in net to earn the win.
Ian Redstone scored on a penalty kick for Leavitt (7-6-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
TEMPLE 2, RANGELEY 0: Hannah Hubbard scored twice to lead the Bereans to the East/West Conference win in Waterville.
Hubbard’s two goals gave her 31 this season for Temple (11-3-0). Koyu Okazaki made six saves to earn the shutout in the nets.
Winnie LaRochelle made nine saves for Rangeley (7-5-0).
WATERVILLE 2, LEAVITT 0: Caitlyn Smith and Sadie Garling each scored goals to lead the Purple Panthers to the KVAC win Monday in Turner.
Paige St. Pierre assisted on both goals for Waterville (13-1-0). Jacie Richard made seven saves to earn the shutout, her seventh of the season.
Kira Welch made 11 saves in goal for Leavitt (5-9-0).
