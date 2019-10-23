Gorham police are looking for a dump truck that dropped stones as it drove through town Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays.
Police say they are looking to speak with anyone who saw the large dump truck drive through town around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The truck was losing large quantities of rip-rap stone, which caused traffic issues and delays, police said.
Rip-rap stone is often used to armor shorelines against water, wave and ice erosion.
Police say the dump truck traveled west on Route 25 then on Route 202 headed toward Buxton on Narragansett Trail.
Witnesses can call police at 839-5581.
