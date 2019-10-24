AUGUSTA — A motor vehicle crash Thursday at the highway off-ramp and Civic Center Drive was slowing the morning commute as police and rescue crews responded to the scene.
The crash appears to have happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of the Exit 112 off-ramp for Interstate 95 and Civic Center Drive. One car could be seen with a front end smashed in.
Rescue and the fire department crews arrived around 7:50 a.m., attending to a passenger in the smashed up side of one vehicle.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Idexx CEO steps down following paralyzing injury
-
Local & State
Crash on Civic Center Drive in Augusta slows traffic
-
Nation & World
UK media say 39 dead in truck came from China
-
Local & State
Police find body in missing Waterville woman’s building
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘Haunted House Murder’ and ‘Dear Mr. Wells’