AUGUSTA — A motor vehicle crash Thursday at the highway off-ramp and Civic Center Drive was slowing the morning commute as police and rescue crews responded to the scene.

The crash appears to have happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of the Exit 112 off-ramp for Interstate 95 and Civic Center Drive. One car could be seen with a front end smashed in.

Rescue and the fire department crews arrived around 7:50 a.m., attending to a passenger in the smashed up side of one vehicle.

This story will be updated.

