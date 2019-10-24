AUGUSTA — Augusta’s new city clerk, whose job includes ensuring that elections are run smoothly and fairly, is coming onboard with the city just in time for the November elections.
Barbara Geaghan has 25 years experience in municipal government, some of that as a clerk, though her most recent job was as deputy clerk, tax collector and general assistance administrator for the town of Hampden. She said she’s happy to return to being a clerk, a role she also filled in the past in the towns of Canaan and more recently in Belgrade, where she was clerk for three years and worked in the town office for five years. She has also worked for Skowhegan.
“I love being a clerk,” said Geaghan, who has been on the job in Augusta for about two weeks now. “I love everything about the election process and I feel happiest when I’m a clerk somewhere.”
With Nov. 5 looming as Election Day, city officials are relieved to have a clerk in their midst.
“Indeed, we were dreading an upcoming municipal election without an experienced clerk to oversee it,” City Manager William Bridgeo said.
Susan Robertson, human resources director, said city officials were prepared to handle the upcoming election if a clerk was not in place in time, but are already appreciating having Geaghan’s expertise in handling election matters.
“Her prior knowledge and experience has enabled her to hit the ground running,” said Robertson, “and this has allowed other staff members to return to focusing on their regular duties.”
Geaghan, a Waterville resident, said traveling to her new job in Augusta will also be a shorter commute for her than it was when she worked in Hampden.
She will be paid, on the city’s payscale, in the range of $62,317 to $77,875 a year, according to Ralph St. Pierre, finance director and assistant city manager.
Augusta has been without a city clerk since former clerk Roberta Fogg resigned due to personal reasons in August.
Bridgeo said Augusta searched statewide for a new clerk. He said Geaghan is very well qualified and has lots of relevant municipal experience, and he is delighted to have her join the city staff.
