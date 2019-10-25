SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for July 8-12, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Michael B. Abbott, 34, of Old Town, on May 24, 2019, in Sapling Township: rule violation, $200 fine; illegal possession of live fish, dismissed.

Dawson Adams, 19, of New Sharon, operating unregistered ATV May 5, 2019, in Norridgewock, $200 fine.

Steven Ballard, 24, of Middleton, Massachusetts, operating ATV on temporarily closed trail May 26, 2019, in Moscow, $100 fine.

Ronald R. Bell, 39, of Cornville, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident April 24, 2019, in Cornville, dismissed.

Mallory S. Bernat, 33, of St. Albans, on May 9, 2019, in Hartland: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $500 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Garret Blair, 31, of Newport, on May 10, 2019, in Palmyra: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; driving to endanger and motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, dismissed.

Erin M. Boulette, 32, of Skowhegan, failing to obtain drivers license Jan. 15, 2019, in Fairfield, $150 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked May 20, 2019, in Skowhegan, $250 fine.

Ethan Brown, 21, of Madison, operating without safety equipment May 10, 2019, in Norridgewock, $100 fine.

David J. Brown, 29, of Harmony, domestic violence assault Sept. 3, 2018, in Athens, 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation.

Hugh Brown, 31, of Bath, operating/permitting operation no identification/validation displayed May 26, 2019, in Holeb, $100 fine.

George Chesley Sr., 50, of Skowhegan, allowing dog to be at large May 31, 2019, in Skowhegan, $150 fine.

Neil A. Chubbuck, 72, of Edgecomb, operating without safety equipment May 4, 2019, in West Forks, $100 fine.

Devin Corson, 21, of Palmyra, attaching false plates April 18, 2019, in Palmyra, $150 fine.

Travis R. Cost, 31, of Nobleboro, operating ATV on public way June 8, 2019, in Concord Township, $100 fine.

James W. Courville, 29, of Nobleboro, operating ATV on public way June 8, 2019, in Concord Township, $100 fine.

Aaron Timothy Eagen, 44, of North Anson, allowing a minor to operate ATV in violation June 18, 2019, in Anson, $100 fine.

Joseph Elston, 34, of Pittsfield, on May 16, 2019, in Pittsfield: supervisor, parent, guardian/minor who violates fish rule, $50 fine; possessing fish in violation, $160 fine.

Travis Fortier, 27, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle May 22, 2019, in Fairfield, $150 fine.

Louis R. Fournier, 40, of Mechanic Falls, operating without safety equipment May 10, 2019, in Norridgewock, $100 fine.

Brandon M. Grant, 23, of Abbot, operating vehicle without license May 5, 2019, in Hartland, $100 fine.

Dalton Gregoire, 18, of Jackman, operating ATV on land of another without permission May 29, 2019, in Moose River, $100 fine.

Dylan Gregoire, 19, of Jackman, operating ATV on land of another without permission May 27, 2019, in Moose River, $100 fine.

Randy M. Haskell, 59, of Newport, operating under the influence June 6, 2019, in Pittsfield, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Daniel Joseph Henderson, 21, of Norridgewock, operating unregistered ATV June 3, 2019, in Norridgewock, $200 fine.

Zachary Hogan, 20, of Norridgewock, operating without safety equipment May 30, 2019, in Norridgewock, $100 fine.

Brad William Johnson, 40, of Lewiston, failure to display ATV registration numbers May 26, 2019, in Holeb, $100 fine.

Daniel L. Jones, 38, of Anson, supervisor, parent, guardian/minor who violates fish rule June 6, 2019, in Madison, $50 fine.

Jesse Kimble, 20, of Otis, fishing violation of number, amount weight or size June 18, 2019, no town listed, $140 fine.

Stephanie E. May, 51, of Harmony, operating under the influence April 18, 2019, in Harmony, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Tonya McCray, 46, of Manchester, New Hampshire, on Aug. 9, 2017, in Skowhegan: operating vehicle without license, $200 fine; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, dismissed.

Kendall R. Morrill, 46, of Garland, violating condition of release April 20, 2019, in Hartland, $250 fine.

Dennis Murphy, 67, of Cambridge, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident May 11, 2019, in Cambridge, $100 fine.

Monica R. Ouellette, 22, of Madison, operating without safety equipment June 10, 2019, in Solon, $100 fine.

Travis R. Parlin, 46, of Madison, domestic violence assault April 8, 2019, in St. Albans, 180-day jail sentence all but five days suspended, two-year probation. On July 7, 2019, in St. Albans: refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, five-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Heather M. Paschke, 32, of Hartland, misuse of identification Nov. 1, 2018, in Canaan, 48-hour jail sentence, $241.34 restitution.

Brandon J. Porter, 25, of Skowhegan, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 11, 2019, in Cambridge, $100 fine.

Elizabeth Rich, no date of birth listed, of Skowhegan, allowing dog to be at large June 27, 2019, in Harmony, $50 fine.

Dennis Sheehan, 54, of Rockwood, operating vehicle without license and attaching false plates May 28, 2018, in Jackman, dismissed. On May 24, 2019, in Rockwood: operating vehicle without license, $200 fine; attaching false plates, $200 fine.

Richard L. Sprague Jr., 49, of Pittsfield, possessing fish in violation May 16, 2019, in Pittsfield, $160 fine.

Nicholas Trask, 21, of Palmyra, attaching false plates May 1, 2019, in Hartland, $150 fine.

Christopher M. Veilleux, 58, of Madison, assault May 27, 2019, in Madison, $300 fine.

Benjamin D. White, 26, of Solon, operating ATV on public way May 11, 2019, in Madison, $100 fine.

Thomas W. Williams, 26, of Oakland, littering May 26, 2019, in Pittsfield, $100 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous