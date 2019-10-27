IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:04 p.m., a well-being check was requested city-wide.

1:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Summer Street.

2:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported Medical Center Parkway.

2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Street.

4:11 p.m. a disturbance was reported on Canal Street.

5 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Malta Street.

5:14 p.m., a homeless check was reported on Water Street.

6:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed at Cedar and Middle streets.

9:07 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Western Avenue.

9:12 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cedar Street.

9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

Sunday at 12:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 6:44 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Route 126 Road.

7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 12:40 p.m., an arrest was made after a traffic stop on Route 202 Road.

Saturday at 7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:16 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Memorial Drive.

7:32 p.m, criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

Sunday at 12:19 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Little Cobbossee Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 9:05 p.m., Shayne M. Hathaway, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation, operating after habitual offender revocation (prior) and violating condition of release following a motor vehicle stop on Civic Center Drive.

Sunday at 2:16 a.m., Anthony James Williams, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of obstructing public ways following the report of suspicious activity on Washington Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 10: 12 p.m., a person was arrested following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 1:52 p.m., a 66-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.

7:20 p.m., a 21-year-old Augusta resident was issued a summons on a charge of operating a moped without a license.

