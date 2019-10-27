I think it’s awful the paper puts a cartoon of the president being carved up (The Turkey Offensive, editorial cartoon, Oct. 20).
Grown-ups putting stuff like this out — what is this teaching the young generation? You don’t have to like Trump, but act like an adult. It’s sadistic. It’s sadistic no matter who is on the plate. Don’t you have anything positive to post?
You should be ashamed of yourself. These types of actions and gestures need to stop. We need to work at having a better world for our kids, not a hateful one.
Lisa Hawkes
Farmingdale
