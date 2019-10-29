Maine Music Society will hosts the Battle of the Blends XXVI at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Gendron Franco Center, at 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston.
Six a cappella groups will be raising their voices in exuberant renditions of jazz, barbershop, pop, rock ’n’ roll, spirituals and Renaissance vocal music.
This event will feature the Deansmen, a 12-14 voice all-male group from Bates College; Fermata NoWhere, students in grades 9-12 from Edward Little High School under the directorship of Sarah Brooks; our own Maine Music Society Chamber Singers, an 18 member division of the Chorale; Northern Pitch, a five-voice group of lifelong musicians based in Portland; None of the Above, a octet based in Wellesley, Massachusetts; and Vocal Solution eight singers with varied musical backgrounds from the Oxford Hills area.
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $12 for children.
For tickets, call 2333-3386 or visit www.mainemusicsociety.org.
