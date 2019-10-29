GARDINER — Andy Meyer, senior program manager with Efficiency Maine, will give an informative workshop about the thousands of dollars in rebates available for home energy efficiency upgrades. The workshop will being at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St., according to a news release from the library.

Sponsored by the Gardiner Library Association, the presentation also will cover how to access Efficiency Maine’s loans, technical resources, and registered installers. Rebates are available for heat pumps, furnaces, insulation, pellet stoves, wood stoves, electric vehicles, heat pump water heaters and appliances.

This presentation is for those who want to take control of their energy costs and make their home more comfortable.

Efficiency Maine is a quasi-state agency governed by a Board of Trustees with oversight from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. This workshop is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 582-3312.

