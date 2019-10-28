FARMINGTON — A spaghetti fundraising luncheon took place Oct. 16 at the Franklin Memorial Hospital cafeteria that raised $2,051 to benefit those who were affected by the Farmington explosion via the LEAP Explosion Fund at United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

