FARMINGTON — A spaghetti fundraising luncheon took place Oct. 16 at the Franklin Memorial Hospital cafeteria that raised $2,051 to benefit those who were affected by the Farmington explosion via the LEAP Explosion Fund at United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.
