WATERVILLE – Earnest “Pete” Patrick O’connor Jr.passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 19, 2019 of at his home away from home on Grove Street in Waterville. Peter was born in Augusta on Jan. 4, 1960. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends and took pride in taking care of his buddy Myrtle the turtle that he rescued years ago.He is predeceased by his father Earnest O’connor; his sister Julie O’connor; and his Uncle Ed Spaulding who was very special to him.He is survived by his son John Roy, who was his greatest accomplishment in life; his wife Katie; his grandson Brady of Arundel; mother Loretta Rabassa of Fairfield; brother John O’Connor of Waterville, sisters Diane Savage and husband Todd Savage of Oakland, Nancy Wood of China, and Vicki Tourtelotte of Jackman; along with the Spaulding side of the family whom he loved and spent a lot of time with, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pete was a funny, fun loving guy who will be missed by many, Funeral services have yet to be decided at this time.Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976

