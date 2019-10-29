SOUTH PORTLAND — Joel Musese had a goal and two assists to lead Southern Maine Community College to the Yankee Small College Conference men’s soccer championship with a 4-2 over Central Maine CC on Tuesday.

Musese bounced off a shot off a defender to give SMCC (14-2, 8-0) a 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Mohamed Matan and Alvaro Coto followed with goals to build the lead to 3-0 11:29 into the game.

Peter Vigna scored for the Mustangs (8-6-2, 5-2-1) just before the half, and then again with seven minutes left in regulation to cut the lead to 3-2. But Yaroslav Philbrook countered for the SeaWolves 45 seconds later.

Joshua Nagle made six saves for Southern Maine; Austin Wing had five for Central Maine.

BATES 2, COLBY 1: The Bobcats (9-5-1, 4-5-1 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (6-6-3, 2-6-2) in OT on a goal by Bobby Dall at Waterville.

Colby struck first when Nicholas Lemire scored off an assist from Ethan Fabricant early in the second half. Goalkeeper Stanley Clarke made five saves.

Beaufils Kimpolo-Pene was assisted by Max McKersie on Bates’ first goal at 65:56. David Goodstein made six saves.

ENDICOTT 5, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Max Robbins’ two goals gave Endicott (10-5-2, 5-1-2) a 2-0 halftime lead en route to a Commonwealth Coast Conference win against the Nor’easters (7-9-2, 1-7) at Biddeford.

Evan Couchot added a goal and an assist for the Gulls, who also got goals from Brandon Haughton and William Poreda.

Endicott goalie Zach Regulbuto had two saves. New England’s Ethan Dispoto and Will Shearon each made two saves.

TUFTS 2, BOWDOIN 1: Two second-half goals pushed the Jumbos (11-2-2, 7-1-2 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (6-5-4, 1-5-4) at Medford, Massachusetts.

Jason Oliver was assisted by Harry Cooper in the first half to put Bowdoin up 1-0. Michael Webber made eight saves.

Zach Lane scored Tufts’ first goal, with Gavin Tasker assisting. Aidan Welsh had the go-ahead goal at 72:09, and Will Harned stopped six shots in goal.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BATES 0, COLBY 0: The Bobcats (2-11-2, 0-9-1 NESCAC) and Mules (5-6-3, 1-6-3) played to a draw at Waterville.

Katherine Nuckols made five saves for Bates; Shannon Gray had six for Colby.

TUFTS 1, BOWDOIN 0: Sophie Lloyd scored the winner in OT off of a pass from Claire Wilkinson as the Jumbos (11-2-2, 7-2-1 NESCAC) topped the Polar Bears (7-7-1, 3-6-1) in the regular-season finale at Medford, Massachusetts.

Hayley Bernstein made four saves for the shutout; Bowdoin’s Penny Rocchio made nine saves.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 2, ENDICOTT 1: Katie Beaudoin had two goals and scored the winner for the Nor’easters (10-5-2, 5-3 CCC) in their conference win over the Gulls (9-6-1, 4-2-1) at Biddeford.

Endicott opened the scoring on an Elizabeth Masucci goal, assisted by Chloe Waldron. Kayla Wentworth made six saves.

Beaudoin’s first goal came off of an assist from Ashley Sherman at 30:58. UNE goalkeeper Jenna Pannone stopped seven shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

BATES 3, COLBY 1: Emily Gianunzio scored twice from deep in the circle to give Bates (10-5, 6-4) a 2-0 lead en route to a NESCAC win against the Mules (9-6, 4-6) at Waterville.

Gianunzio staked the Bobcats to a 1-0 lead 5:15 into the game. Colby goalie Emily Buckman made a diving stop of a shot from the top of the circle, but the ball rolled away toward a swarm of Bates attackers, with Gianunzio poking it in for the score. She made it 2-0 in the second quarter, receiving a pass with her back to the cage, turning with defenders on either side and rushing the net before shooting around the goalie.

Georgia Cassidy, fighting off defenders and shooting as she was going to the ground, scored for Colby just before the half. Paige Cote regained a two-goal lead with the only score of the second half.

Grace Biddle finished with four saves for Bates. Buckman had two saves.

