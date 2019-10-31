BANGOR — A man whose wife died in a vehicle crash has been indicted on charges including manslaughter and unlawful drug possession.

Bangor Daily News reported that 31-year-old Joshua Bell of Medway was indicted by a Penobscot County grand jury on Wednesday.

Maine State Police say Bell was driving on Interstate 95 near Lincoln when his vehicle drifted into the median, went out of control, and rolled on Aug. 9. Thirty-six-year-old Stephanie Bell was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.

Joshua Bell was arrested on drug charges the next day after troopers alleged they found heroin and methamphetamine at the scene. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday. A message left for his attorney was not immediately returned.

