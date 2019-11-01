Residents of Maine School Administrative District 54 towns will have the opportunity to vote on whether to finance renovations to the district high school on Tuesday.

A public hearing on the project was held on Oct. 3 detailing the specifics of the project. The project will cost $950,000. The $750,000 bond voters will be asked to approve will be supplemented by a $100,000 donation from New Balance and $100,000 from school savings. The district aims to rebuild the track and soccer field and improve the bathrooms in the lobby and the seating and flooring in the auditorium of Skowhegan Area High School.

The high school track is not used for competitions because of its current condition, school officials said at the October meeting. Improvements to the soccer field include the addition of an irrigation system to save on long-term labor costs.

MSAD 54 serves the towns of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Smithfield.

