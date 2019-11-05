local elections 2019

Election Day turnout light in central Maine Voters feel it is their responsibility to get out and cast their ballots, even if the 'big election' isn't until November 2020.

Fairfield voters to fill six positions on school board, two on town council Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Center at 61 Water St.

Waterville candidates seek council, school board, charter commission spots The election will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Thomas College

Bond to pay for Skowhegan Area High School projects on ballot Residents of MSAD 54 towns will have the opportunity to vote on a $750,000 bond to fund improvements to the district high school on Nov. 5, 2019.

Sergent, Rees vie for District 2 seat on Gardiner City Council The District 2 race is the only contested City Council race on the ballot for Tuesday's election.

Starks seeks voters’ opinions on updated rules for large events in town The referendum is the only local issue on the ballot this year. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Starks Community Center.