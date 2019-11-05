-
PublishedNovember 5, 2019
Election Day turnout light in central Maine
Voters feel it is their responsibility to get out and cast their ballots, even if the 'big election' isn't until November 2020.
PublishedNovember 5, 2019
Read our complete Election 2019 coverage
PublishedNovember 4, 2019
Relative of Starks cannabis community says proposal unfairly targets business; town disagrees
Voters will decide the fate of the town's mass gathering ordinance at the polls Tuesday.
PublishedNovember 1, 2019
Fairfield voters to fill six positions on school board, two on town council
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Center at 61 Water St.
PublishedNovember 1, 2019
Waterville candidates seek council, school board, charter commission spots
The election will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Thomas College
PublishedNovember 1, 2019
Bond to pay for Skowhegan Area High School projects on ballot
Residents of MSAD 54 towns will have the opportunity to vote on a $750,000 bond to fund improvements to the district high school on Nov. 5, 2019.
PublishedNovember 1, 2019
Sergent, Rees vie for District 2 seat on Gardiner City Council
The District 2 race is the only contested City Council race on the ballot for Tuesday's election.
PublishedOctober 31, 2019
Starks seeks voters’ opinions on updated rules for large events in town
The referendum is the only local issue on the ballot this year. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Starks Community Center.
PublishedOctober 31, 2019
In Vassalboro’s sole race this year, incumbent water district trustee runs unopposed
Frank Richards is running for the 10-member board's only Vassalboro seat.
PublishedOctober 30, 2019
Longtime select person, budget committee member, newcomer vie for two China select board seats
Three other local positions are unopposed and three more have no candidates. Residents to choose path forward on medical marijuana facilities in town. Voting will take place 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the portable building at 571 Lakeview Drive.
