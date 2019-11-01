The Town of Skowhegan has announced its in-town leaf/brush pick-up schedule:

• Monday, Nov. 4, on streets between North and Madison avenues;

• Tuesday, Nov. 5, on streets west of Main Street;

• Wednesday, Nov. 6, on streets west of Madison Avenue;

• Thursday, Nov. 7, on streets east of Main Street;

• Friday, Nov. 8, on streets east of North Avenue;

• Tuesday, Nov. 12, on streets west of west of Main Street on streets between North and Madison avenues;

• Wednesday, Nov. 13, on streets west of Madison Avenue;

• Thursday, Nov. 14, on streets east of Main Street; and

• Friday, Nov. 15, on streets east of North Avenue.

To ensure storm drain systems continue to work properly and do not become plugged with leaves and brush, the Skowhegan Public Works Department will pick up leaves on all streets that have curbing and storm drainage systems.

Those who live on one of these streets should separate and rake leaves and brush to the edge of the road, but not so far as to impede traffic. Residents also can dispose of leaves by taking them to the town’s Transfer Station facility for composting.

The Department of Public Works Departments will continue to pick up leaves and brush with this schedule as long as the weather permits.

For more more information, call 474-6911.

