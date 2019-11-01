Maine State Police investigating a Skowhegan man on child porn charges say a number of victims may be from Maine.

Christopher Raiche, 28, who is being held on $250,000 bail at the Somerset County Jail, was arrested Oct. 18 after the State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security, acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, searched his home at 57 Hilltop Drive in Skowhegan. Raiche has been charged with a single count of possessing sexually explicit material.

The computer crimes unit is analyzing several electronic devices police seized from Raiche’s home. Investigators think Raiche may have taken dozens of sexually explicit photos of Maine children, all under the age of 12. Some Maine children have been identified and investigators think there may be more Maine victims.

Raiche was employed at T-Mobile’s call center in Oakland, but also was a baby sitter at his and other homes.

Originally held in lieu of $50,000 bail, Raiche made his first court appearance in Skowhegan Oct. 21. The judge increased his bail to $250,000.

State police ask that anyone with information about Raiche or potential victims contact the computer crimes unit through the Public Safety communications center in Augusta at 624-7076.

