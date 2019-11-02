AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Carroll and Audrey Harding, Lynn Kerschner and Jean Reileig, Paul and Judy Jones, and Ed Rushton and David Bourque.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Paul Betit. Janet Williams placed second, and Maureen Brochu and Gloria Gilbert, tied for third place.

Thursday’s winner was Sharon Todd. Pat Leach placed second, and Nancy Platt placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Peggy Thompson and Denis Perkins. Jeanne Reiling and Lynn Kerscher placed second, Lee Lenfest and Maddie Poulin placed third, and Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

