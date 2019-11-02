JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jake Fromm picked apart Florida’s defense for the second straight year and No. 8 Georgia beat the sixth-ranked Gators, 24-17.

Fromm connected on 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern) against the Gators (7-2, 4-2).

(4) CLEMSON 59, WOFFORD 14: Trevor Lawrence scored four touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 212 yards and two TDs, and Clemson (9-0) won its 24th consecutive game, rolling over visiting Wofford (5-3), an FCS opponent.

(14) MICHIGAN 38, MARYLAND 7: Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to get things started for Michigan (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten), which used two first-half scoring runs by freshman Zach Charbonnet to pull away from Maryland (3-6, 1-5) at College Park, Maryland.

(16) NOTRE DAME 21, VIRGINIA TECH 20: Ian Book ran 7 yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left to cap an 18-play, 87-yard drive as Notre Dame (6-2) defeated Virginia Tech (5-3) at South Bend, Indiana.

(23) WAKE FOREST 44, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 10: Jamie Newman returned from injury to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more as Wake Forest (7-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) beat North Carolina State (4-4, 1-3) at Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

BOSTON COLLEGE 58, SYRACUSE 27: AJ Dillon and David Bailey combined for 414 yards rushing and five touchdowns, Dennis Grosel passed for 195 yards and three more scores, and visiting Boston College (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) blew past Syracuse (3-6, 0-5) for the Orange’s fourth straight loss.

HOLY CROSS 24, LEHIGH 17: Connor Degenhardt threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and Holy Cross (5-4, 3-0 Patriot) held off Lehigh (4-4, 3-1) at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 28, VILLANOVA 20: Max Brosmer threw three TD passes, two to Dylan Laube in the second half to rally New Hampshire (5-3, 4-1 Colonial Athletic) over Villanova (6-3, 3-3) at Durham, New Hampshire.

DARTMOUTH 9, HARVARD 6: Derek Kyler connected with Masaki Aerts for the game’s only touchdown, a 43-yard scoring strike on the final play, and Dartmouth (7-0, 4-0 Ivy) stunned Harvard (4-3, 2-2) at Boston.

