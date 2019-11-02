WATERVILE — Jacob Carroll threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tufts football team to a 35-10 win over Colby in a New England Small College Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon.

Franke Roche hauled in all three touchdowns and finished with eight catches for 181 yards.

Mike Pedrini rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Jumbos (4-4, 4-4 in NESCAC).

Matt Hersch threw for 195 yards and a touchdown for Colby (1-7, 1-7), which allowed 464 yards of total offense.

HUSSON 31, NICHOLS 7: David Morrison threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Shawn Noell, Jr. rushed for 122 yards for Husson (3-5).

Gardiner graduate Kaleb Caron led Husson with seven tackles, including four solo.

SALVE REGINA 53, UNE 17: Salve Regina scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to break open a 27-17 game en route to the Commonwealth Coast Football victory in Newport, Rhode Island.

UNE dropped to 3-5.

