About 5,800 Mainers were still without electricity late Sunday afternoon after a powerful windstorm on Friday knocked out power across the state.

But with crews working throughout the weekend, Central Maine Power and Emera Maine said they expect to see most service restored by Sunday night.

The number of outages went down quickly through the day. About 19,000 customers in Maine were without power on Sunday morning.

As of 4:24 p.m., CMP reported 4,257 outages in its service area. Most of them were clustered in Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties.

About 135 customers were waiting to turn on the lights in Cumberland County, most notably in Harpswell, where 85 were still waiting for service.

As of 4:40 p.m., Emera Maine reported 1,583 outages across northern and eastern Maine.

Friday’s windstorm brought down tree limbs on lines for the second round of mass outages this fall. Last month’s storm was even more severe, with about 180,000 Mainers losing power.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »