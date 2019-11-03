A bus driver employed by the Biddeford school district who was driving the high school field hockey team home from the state championship game Saturday night has been been charged with operating under the influence and other offenses, Maine State Police said Sunday.

Richard Tanguay, 68, of Biddeford was pulled over by a state trooper at about 8 p.m. for speeding and driving erratically on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough and was subsequently charged with OUI-drugs, driving to endanger, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to state police.

After being taken to the Cumberland County Jail for an Intoxilyzer breath test and an exam by a drug recognition expert, Tanguay posted a $500 bond and was released. He is due in Portland District Court on Jan. 9.

According to Biddeford Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ray, Tanguay is on leave pending further investigation.

“We are cooperating with the authorities,” Ray said in a statement. “Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor, but are still investigating what caused the driver’s condition. We are not able to discuss additional details as this is a personnel matter. The police may elect to share additional information with the public when the time comes, but all parties are currently working to ferret out the facts.”

Members of the Biddeford High field hockey team were returning home from Oakland, where they lost to Skowhegan in the Class A state championship game, when the incident occurred. A substitute driver took the players the rest of the way.

This story will be updated.

