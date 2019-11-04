“Disney’s Newsies the Musical!” will open Friday, Nov. 8, at Waterville Opera House, at 1 Common St. in downtown Waterville.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m Nov. 8, 9 and 15 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10, 16 and 17.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, “Disney’s Newsies the Musical” is the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When the titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

Can Jack and his band of rag-tag newsies take it to the streets and change history forever? Disney’s Newsies the Musical is based on a real-life story and stars your favorite community theatre members!

Tickets cost $24-$27.

For tickets, or more information, visit operahouse.org or call -873-7000.

