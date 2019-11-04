Eagle Scout candidate Ben Legasse, Troop 479 of China, with the help of his father, Keith, organized a work day on Oct. 19.

They planned and created a bench and sign placard for the north side of the Vassalboro Grange and a picnic table and sign placard at the Outlet Stream to provide respite for the fishermen, bird watchers and soon-to-be alewife tourists that promise to be more plentiful once the Maine rivers project is complete, according to a news release from Bernie Welch, a member of Vassalboro Grange.

The Eagle Scout Service Project, or simply Eagle Project, is the opportunity for a Boy Scout in the Boy Scouts of America to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of his community. This is the culmination of the Scout’s leadership training, and it requires a significant effort on his part, according to the release.

The project must benefit an organization other than the Boys Scouts of America and it cannot be performed for an individual or a business or be commercial in nature. Completing an Eagle Project is a requirement in order for Boy Scouts to attain the Eagle Scout rank.

Legasse chose a project to support the greater Vassalboro community. On the work day he involved his fellow Scouts and their fathers. All Scouts actively participated in clearing the area and placing sign posts, the bench, the brick picnic table pad and the picnic table.

He also solicited and received support from Hannaford in South China, Fieldstone Quick stop, Lowes Home supply, and of course, parents and friends. The fathers of the Scouts also were out in force providing guidance, institutional memory and wisdom when using hand tools. A ground wasp nest did not deter, but did enliven the effort on the day of the event, according to the release.

The Vassalboro Historical Society and the Grange partnered with the Maine Rivers provided a place to share the plan for an alewife introduction to China Lake.

Grange members provided food and information about the Grange. Legasse will share his project with the Vassalboro Historical Society and the Maine Rivers during future meetings. His discussion and question-and-answer session at the last Friday Grange meeting was informational and a bit of fun, according to the release.

Legasse, 17, is a senior at Erskine Academy and the son of Keith and Kristie Lagasse of Windsor.

