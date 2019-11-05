RANGELEY — Residents on Tuesday rejected a proposed ordinance to allow adult use marijuana businesses for the second time in five months.

The vote was 294-171, Town Clerk Tricia Roy said.

In addition to establishing marijuana-related businesses, the ordinance would have set regulations to govern them.

There are no medical or adult-use marijuana establishments in town.

Residents rejected a Marijuana Business and Facility Ordinance in June by a vote of 166-120.

The Marijuana Business Regulation Ordinance rejected Tuesday was initiated by a citizen petition.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: