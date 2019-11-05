Amy Rees was elected to the City Council Tuesday, defeating challenger Penny Sergent by a vote of 111 to 39 for the District 2 council seat.

It was the only contested race on Gardiner’s ballot.

Rees, 55, is a co-owner of European Auto Service. She and her husband, Robert Lash, owned and ran the former Water Street Cafe in downtown Gardiner.

She has served as president of the Gardiner Main Street board of directors and has been vice president of the Gardiner Board of Trade. She is currently the president of the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

Rees was one of three candidates to express interested in the vacant District 2 seat in January. Longtime District 2 City Councilor Patricia Hart was elected mayor midway through her City Council term. The City Council heard presentations from the three people who expressed interest in the position, and they chose Rees.

Sergent, 47, stepped forward to run because she feels strongly that voters should have a choice; every time she has cast a ballot in recent elections, the races have been uncontested.

Sergent is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and she has a Bachelor of Science degree in administration of justice from the University of Maine at Augusta. In 2004, she and her husband lived and worked in Qinhuangdao, China, teaching American English and culture. She currently cares for her husband, who lost a leg because of a stroke.

Elected to the council in uncontested races were: Terry Berry, District 1, with 113 votes, Colin Frey, District 3, with 151 votes, and Marc Rines, District 4, with 111 votes. Veronica Babcock was elected to the School Administrative District 11 school board, with 530 votes, according to unofficial results.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: