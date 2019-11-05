Dalton James Curtis, of Skowhegan, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout Oct. 19 at his Court of Honor ceremony held at Centenary United Methodist Church.

Dalton is the son of Chad Curtis, of Athens, and Tammy James, of Skowhegan.

He is a member of Troop 485 of Skowhegan, and also a member of the Order of the Arrow.

To earn the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out an Eagle Project. For his project, Dalton donated 50 Cancer Care Packages to the oncology patients at Redington Fairview General Hospital.

Dalton is a freshman at Skowhegan Area High School.

Curtis plans to take a basic cooking class this year. He hopes to take a Culinary Arts Course his junior year. After he graduates, he plans to go onto college, to become a chef.

