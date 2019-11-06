Each year in November, students at Messalonskee Middle School in Oakland honor veterans with an assembly.

This year’s event will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8:35 a.m. at the Messalonskee High School J. Duke Albanese Performing Arts Center, 131 Messalonskee High Drive, Oakland. Coffee and refreshments will be served starting at 8 a.m. in the cafeteria. All veterans and their spouses are encouraged to attend.

