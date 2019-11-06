WATERVILLE — A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Alfond Youth & Community Center’s Triple Gymnasium at 126 North St.

This event is made possible with support from Hannaford Supermarkets, New Balance Community Connections, Waterville Sunrise Rotary, Winslow High School, AYCC Board members and staff, and community volunteers.

For more information, call the community center at 873-0684.

