WATERVILLE — Registration is open for Thomas College’s annual Thomas Cup competition scheduled on Dec. 7 at Thomas College, 180 West River Road, according to a news release from the college.

Open to both high school and home school students, the event offers a free-to-attend day of challenge, learning, fun and excitement to 32 teams of five Maine students.

After receiving instruction from faculty, teams compete throughout the day across five STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) events covering topics including: cybersecurity, crime scene investigation, robotics, innovation and strategy.

Sponsors include AT&T, Unum, WEX, Central Maine Power, Project>Login, Educate Maine, and Thomas Esports.

The competition, historically an overnight event, will instead take place from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., ending with an awards ceremony and a presentation to the winning team of a two-foot trophy, the Thomas Cup.

Team registration can be completed online at thomas.edu/thomas-cup.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: