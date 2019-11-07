An East Madison couple will head to court early next year on drug charges after law enforcement officials Wednesday raided their home on East Madison Road in Madison, seizing fentanyl and drug-related materials.

Timmy Smith, 43, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime, and possession of scheduled drugs, Class C, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster. The drug trafficking charge is aggravated because the amount of fentanyl seized was more than 6 grams, Lancaster said Thursday in a press release.

Smith’s wife, Danielle Smith, 33, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Class A, and possession of scheduled drugs, Class C, according to Lancaster. That drug trafficking charge also is aggravated because of the fentanyl amount.

“This has been an ongoing drug investigation regarding heroin and fentanyl being sold in greater Madison area,” Lancaster said. “Additional charges are possible once the case has been reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.”

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Detective Lieutenant Carl Gottardi II, searched the Smiths’ home on the East Madison Road in East Madison, according to Lancaster. Three sheriff’s office detectives, three sheriff’s deputies, the Maine Drug Enforcement agent assigned to the sheriff’s office and a trooper from Maine State Police helped in the search.

More than 7 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug related documents and drug related paraphernalia were seized during the search, according to Lancaster. The street value of the seized fentanyl is about $1,400, he said.

Lancaster said in a phone interview Thursday that the couple was home when law enforcement officials arrived Wednesday.

“The search warrant took place without incident,” he said.

Timmy Smith was taken to Somerset County Jail where his bail was set at $25,000 cash, Lancaster said. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court on Jan. 15, 2020. Danielle Smith, who was not taken to jail because she was summoned and not arrested, is scheduled to appear in the same court Feb. 5, 2020, according to Lancaster.

Timmy Smith remained Thursday in Somerset County Jail, he said.

