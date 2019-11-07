Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer an eight-week Grief through the Holidays support group from 5:30 to o7 p.m. Thursdays, starting Nov. 14, at the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area Community Center, 304 Main St, in Waterville.

It is a time limited bereavement group meant to support individuals through the holidays which can be a difficult time.

The group will be facilitated by trained hospice volunteers.

For more information or to join the group, contact Jillian Roy, bereavement coordinator, at 873-3615, ext. 19, or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: