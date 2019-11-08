St. Giles Jefferson will host a session of the Paint Nite Maine program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Nov. 15, at St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson, according to a news release from the church.

The image participants can recreate at the Nov. 15 St. Giles paint event in Jefferson. Photo courtesy of St. Giles Jefferson

Participants will paint with instruction their own version of the same winter scene.  All materials and instruction will be provided by Paint Nite Maine, and each painter can leave with a finished canvas.

Proceeds will support the parish’s backpacks and school supplies program for local students.

The St Giles Backpack Program distributes backpacks filled with school supplies every fall to Jefferson, Whitefield and Windsor schools. Each school receives between 10 and 20 backpacks to distribute at its discretion.

The cost is $25 per person. Payment is due at the door.

For reservations, call 549-7872 and leave name, number of people attending, and a contact phone number. Space is limited.

