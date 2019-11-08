Police are searching for the person who robbed a convenience store on Main Street in Norridgewock on Thursday night, according to Mike Mitchell, chief deputy for the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10:44 p.m., Somerset Communications received a call reporting that a man had robbed the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Norridgewock and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is a white male between 25 and 28 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was said to be wearing blue jeans, a dark brown hooded coat, light colored gloves and work boots.

No one was injured during the robbery, and police aren’t disclosing whether the suspect was armed or not.

Cpl. Ritchie Putnam and Deputies Toby Blodgett and Hunter Howard responded to the initial call. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police and the Fairfield and Skowhegan police departments.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspect should call the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 207-474-6386 or the tip line at 207-474-0230.

