Viles Arboretum in Augusta received its Age Friendly Certification recently after fulfilling a number of age-friendly designs with guidance from staff at AARP, according to a news release from the arboretum.

The Age Friendly program is aimed at recognizing businesses and organizations that have a number of access-oriented resources at its facility that simply make visiting and using the facility as effortless as possible for those more mature members of the community.

Sara Grant, chairwoman of the Augusta Age Friendly Committee said, “I would like to congratulate Viles Arboretum on their successful Age Friendly Certification with the Augusta Age Friendly Committee. Businesses and organizations such as the Viles Arboretum are committed to providing age friendly and livable services to residents of the City of Augusta. Becoming certified as an Age Friendly Organization or Business requires businesses to have, at minimum, a wheelchair accessible entrance and other characteristics (such as lighting, sound, other ADA compliant features, customer service options, etc.) that make their business or organization accessible for people of all ages and abilities,” according to the release.

“Our goal is to be a destination for all ages, to learn about nature and experience the exhilaration one feels when walking in a setting surrounded by nature.” said Mark P. DesMeules, executive director at Viles Arboretum, according to the release.

