SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Emily York, of Belgrade, and Tammy Harmon, of South China, have earned degrees from Western Governors University.

York earned her Master of Science, Nursing — Education (BSN to MSN) degree.

Harmon earned her Bachelor of Science, Business‚ Healthcare Management degree.

The online, nonprofit university held its 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); 72nd (Anaheim, California); 73rd (Salt Lake City, Utah); and 74th (Seattle, Washington) commencement ceremonies in the spring and summer of this year to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 10,000 students from across the country.

