The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning responded to a motor vehicle accident in which the operator, James Ramsay, 48, of Harpswell, had died.
Deputies arrived shortly before 7 a.m. at a stretch of Harpswell Neck Road to find a black 2006 Dodge Ram in the woods off the motorway.
“It appears as if (there) was some sort of medical event before the crash,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release, without specifying further.
