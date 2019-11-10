AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Michael S. Ayo, 42, of Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 21, 2018, in Randolph, $500 fine, $100 restitution.

Tara Bellavance, 45, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked June 25, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine.

Nathan Bernardini, 40, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 21, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Amanda M. Bilodeau, 32, of Waterville, violating condition of release and falsifying physical evidence June 25, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed. On May 2, 2019, in Waterville: operating while license suspended or revoked, $600 fine, 90-day jail sentence, all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, one-year license suspension; violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence.

Sarah Paige Blanche, 27, of Augusta, operating under the influence Sept. 25, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Anthony W. Boody, 37, of Clinton, attaching false plates Sept. 27, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Lesley Branker, 42, of Canaan, failure to stop, remain, provide information and failing to make oral or written accident report June 3, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Danielle K. Brann, 25, of Waldoboro, on July 10, 2018, in Augusta: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; attaching false plates, dismissed.

Bryan R. Brennick, 29, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 11, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Angela Brooks, 37, of Winslow, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate May 5, 2019, in Winslow, $150 fine.

Buddy S. Burton Jr., 38, of Randolph, unlawful possession of heroin and operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 12, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Willard J. Cain, 56, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 5, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Frank Joseph Cataldo, 60, of Bolton, Connecticut, lake and river protection sticker Aug. 16, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Mathew Deuso, 35, of Hallowell, failure to register vehicle Sept. 27, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

TJ Doughty, 32, of Augusta, on Sept. 27, 2019, in Augusta: operating vehicle without license, $50 fine; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

John F. Dumas, 54, of Augusta, operating after habitual offender revocation Oct. 3, 2019, in Augusta, $1,000 fine, eight-month jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation Sept. 30, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Michelle T. Dupree, 50, of Fairfield, use of drug paraphernalia Sept. 6, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine.

William D. Dutton, 22, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 5, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Thorr Dennis Ellis, 25, of Pittston, on Sept. 7, 2019, in Hallowell: assaul, $300 fine, 90-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 90-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 1, 2019, in Hallowell, 90-day jail sentence.

Dayna S. Evans, 33, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 13, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Raymond E. Feegel, 57, of Mount Vernon, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 30, 2019, in Mount Vernon, dismissed.

Anthony G. Ferraro, 54, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 20, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Adam Joseph Flaherty Jr., 23, of Portland, assault on an officer Sept. 16, 2018, in Augusta, four-year jail sentence, all but nine months suspended, two-year probation.

Vaunalee Foster, 37, of Chelsea, operating under the influence Sept. 21, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Ciro Garcia, 38, of Clinton, operating vehicle without license May 3, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Ryan Gay, 40, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 18, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Brooke Leigh Gilson, 22, of Albion, on Aug. 8, 2019, in Waterville: refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence.

Jorge Gonzalez, 29, of Clinton, operating vehicle without license April 22, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Monique K. Gorman, 34, of Clinton, permitting unlawful use Sept. 24, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Trevor M. Grady, 21, of Augusta, criminal trespass Sept. 9, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Ethan M. Grant, 25, of Whitefield, operating vehicle without license June 28, 2019, in Windsor, $200 fine.

Anna M. Hendricks, 31, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license July 27, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Maximillian M. Hudson, 34, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 13, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Eric Hunter, 29, no town listed, criminal trespass Nov. 1, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Alexis Ingraham, 34, of Burnham, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 12, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Melinda H. Ingram, 53, of Augusta, on Sept. 5, 2019, in Augusta: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

Robert Jacobs III, 27, of Augusta, on Sept. 5, 2019, in Randolph: domestic violence assault, 275-day jail sentence all but 12 days suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence reckless conduct, dismissed. Violating condition of release Nov. 1, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

John Johnson, 63, of Winthrop, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon April 1, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Robert Jordan, 70, of Vassalboro, on April 19, 2019, in Vassalboro: failure to stop, remain, provide information, $500 fine; reckless conduct and driving to endanger, dismissed.

Jamie Kalloch, 45, of Gardiner, drinking in public May 25, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Andraya Labrecque, 25, of Newport, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 22, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jamie Lyn Leclair, 40, of Augusta, on Oct. 9, 2019, in Augusta: assault, $300 fine, 30-day jail sentence; assault, $300 fine, $300 suspended, 30-day jail sentence.

Meranda J. Lennon, 34, of Dexter, operating under the influence Jan. 8, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Peter G. Lester, 51, of Burnham, on May 25, 2019, in Clinton: attaching false plates, $150 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Shakeem T. Lewis, 35, of Waterville, threatening display of a weapon Aug. 28, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Yamile Maria Martinez, 51, of Miami, Florida, operating under the influence Sept. 11, 2018, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jesse J. Maschino, 40, of Gardiner, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Sept. 17, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Daniel McCarthy, 46, of Fairfield, violating condition of release Sept. 14, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

James F. McGourn, 56, of Oakland, operating after registration suspended Aug. 28, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jeffrey J. Mee, 57, of Gardiner, on Aug. 14, 2019, in Gardiner: operating under the influence, $1,100 fine, 120-day jail sentence, six-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; operating vehicle without license — conditions restrictions, dismissed.

Sean M. Neville, 33, of Augusta, on Nov. 8, 2017, in Rome: criminal trespass, 30-day jail sentence; burglary, dismissed.

Michael Norton, 52, of Jefferson, operating vehicle without license July 3, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Jennilyn M. Ogilvie, 42, of Augusta, assault Sept. 10, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine.

Vanessa L. Ouellet, 32, of Monmouth, operating vehicle without license Sept. 12, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Brian P. Parker Jr., 36, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked May 12, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Derek J. Peaslee, 29, of Augusta, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 28, 2019, in Augusta, two-day jail sentence.

Tracy Perkins, 41, of Oakland, violating condition of release Sept. 8, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Dustin Perry, 19, of Hartland, operating ATV on public way Sept. 15, 2019, in Clinton, $100 fine.

Sara A. Pullen, 29, of Winslow, operating after registration suspended Oct. 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jon Reid, 49, of Vassalboro, failure to register vehicle Sept. 5, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Jennifer A. Rheiner, 43, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 12, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

David A. Richardson, 32, of Winslow, on June 21, 2019, in Augusta: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 24, 2019, in Winslow, $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, two-year license suspension.

Raymond Joseph Roussel, 39, of Augusta, assault July 1, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Thomas Sage, 20, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor Aug. 5, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine; minor consuming liquor Sept. 20, 2019, in Winslow, $200 fine.

Natasha M. Sanipas, 34, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Amy J. Santiago, 38, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Anthony Sealey, 39, of Albany, New York, operating after license suspension Aug. 6, 2016, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Joey Stanton Sr., 40, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 19, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jake A. Stevens, 18, of Presque Isle, minor possessing liquor Sept. 16, 2019, in Waterville, 15 hours community service.

Damien B. Strahorn, 40, of Waterville, operating/permitting operation unregistered motorboat July 6, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Paul Norris Studley, 31, of Windsor, operating under the influence May 23, 2019, in Windsor, $500 fine, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Maliek Sully, 22, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 5, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Andrea M. Terrio, 34, of Oakland, operating after registration suspended Aug. 31, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Colby Alexander Thayer, 22, of Farmingdale, operating vehicle without license Sept. 9, 2015, in Hallowell, $150 fine.

Ava S. Tootill, 20, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle Aug. 29, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Riley T. Volpe, 18, of Poland, on Sept. 16, 2019, in Waterville: minor possessing liquor, 15-hours community service; minor transporting liquor, dismissed.

Matthew P. Walker, 32, of Brooks, on Oct. 26, 2019, in Hallowell: disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, five-day jail sentence; criminal trespass, five-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, dismissed.

Kevin J. Weeks, 33, of Friendship, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 4, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine.

Dylan Young, 19, of Augusta, threatening display of weapon July 1, 2019, in Augusta, 72-hour jail sentence.

