LEWISTON — A fire at a multifamily home on Shawmut Street that displaced 12 people Sunday morning may have been caused by an electrical issue, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.

Fire Capt. Rick Cailler said Saturday the Fire Department received a call at 6:03 a.m. about flames inside the second-floor hallway of the four-unit apartment building at 36 Shawmut St.

The fire was knocked down an hour later, Cailler said, although damage to the interior of the building was enough to force two families out of their apartments.

No injuries were reported because of the fire, according to firefighters.

“Right now, it looks like there was about $10,000 worth of damage to the building,” Cailler said, adding that once the building is repaired, the families will be able to return to the apartments.

The American Red Cross reported it is helping the two families with food, shelter and other essentials.

While the fire remained under investigation Sunday, Cailler said it was likely the fire was caused by an electrical problem within an apartment.

The building is owned by Joe Dunne of Lewiston, according to Cailler.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: